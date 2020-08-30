Valor Token (VALOR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $384,223.00

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Valor Token has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Valor Token has a total market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $384,223.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00003868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00041968 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.14 or 0.05807434 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035865 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

