VGI Partners Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:VGI)

VGI Partners Limited (ASX:VGI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 14.22 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $669.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. VGI Partners has a one year low of A$6.88 ($4.91) and a one year high of A$17.80 ($12.71). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$9.60.
VGI Partners Company Profile
See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?
