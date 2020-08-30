Webchain Trading Up 29.3% This Week (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Webchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EscoDEX, RaisEX, BiteBTC and Coinroom. Webchain has a total market cap of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.96 or 0.00820477 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003446 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Webchain Profile

WEB is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official website is webchain.network . Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RaisEX, BiteBTC, EscoDEX, Coinroom, ChaoEX and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

