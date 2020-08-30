XEL (XEL) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, XEL has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One XEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. XEL has a market capitalization of $449,995.65 and approximately $1,750.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000980 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL Profile

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . XEL’s official website is xel.org . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

