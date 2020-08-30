YF Link Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.62 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One YF Link token can now be bought for approximately $561.34 or 0.04796077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YF Link has traded up 352.5% against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a total market cap of $27.59 million and approximately $9.62 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00144543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.01692662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00201856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00182321 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,203.68 or 2.83689738 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,155 tokens. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

Buying and Selling YF Link

