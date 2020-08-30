Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Alkaline Water reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTER. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded Alkaline Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

NYSE WTER traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,957. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

