Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $1.16. ResMed posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $396,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,861,731.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $197,693.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,809 shares of company stock worth $4,612,301 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,203,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,139,000 after purchasing an additional 859,377 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ResMed by 21.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,330,000 after acquiring an additional 432,805 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 4.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,174,000 after acquiring an additional 367,990 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in ResMed by 35,499.0% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 249,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 248,493 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ResMed by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,525,000 after acquiring an additional 218,417 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RMD traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. ResMed has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

