Zacks: Analysts Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Post $2.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to post $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. Encore Capital Group reported earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 39,148.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 62,736 shares during the last quarter.

ECPG stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.76. 123,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,194. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $47.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

