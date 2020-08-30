Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. Service Co. International posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCI. Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.25. 565,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,026. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $52.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Service Co. International by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Service Co. International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Service Co. International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

