-$0.07 EPS Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). 8X8 posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $35,756.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,172.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $46,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,972.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $165,889 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,690.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 786.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.88. 964,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

