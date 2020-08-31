$1.10 EPS Expected for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.04. Medpace posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

MEDP traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.79. The company had a trading volume of 170,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $144.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.25.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $861,632.80. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $1,429,098.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,818,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,217,383.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,100,302 shares of company stock worth $130,999,733 over the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,224,000 after acquiring an additional 270,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,079,000 after buying an additional 62,312 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,334,000 after buying an additional 157,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 436,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after buying an additional 103,591 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

