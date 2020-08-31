4NEW (KWATT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,262.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last week, 4NEW has traded down 43% against the US dollar. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $14,075.48 and $6,262.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00144149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.01687569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00201538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00184106 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000150 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Cobinhood, IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.