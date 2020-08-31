ALQO (XLQ) Hits Market Cap of $3.96 Million

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One ALQO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ALQO has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. ALQO has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $627.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALQO alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00024032 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004512 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004206 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ALQO

ALQO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. The official website for ALQO is alqo.app . ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALQO’s official message board is medium.com/@Alqo

Buying and Selling ALQO

ALQO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALQO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALQO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALQO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALQO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.