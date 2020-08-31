Analysts Expect HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HL Acquisitions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HL Acquisitions.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on HL Acquisitions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HL Acquisitions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of LPRO stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 972,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,420. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19. HL Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $23.22.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

