Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0131 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Ankr has a market cap of $76.61 million and $23.06 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Sistemkoin, Coinone and BitMax. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00042576 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $727.89 or 0.06218350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00036442 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00017223 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,829,566,044 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, CoinExchange, Bgogo, BitMax, Coinall, Hotbit, IDEX, Sistemkoin, Bithumb, Bitinka, Bittrex, Huobi Korea, Bilaxy, Upbit, Coinsuper, ABCC, Binance DEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

