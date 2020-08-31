AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) Shares Down 1%

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.85. 378,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 244,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

