BaaSid Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BaaSid has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $70,571.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

