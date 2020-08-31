Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) Trading Down 7.9%

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX)’s share price traded down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 158,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 160,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

