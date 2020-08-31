Bitblocks 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,374.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $486,539.81 and approximately $17,374.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00062943 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,760.94 or 1.00473545 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001477 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000848 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00158065 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001153 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002664 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 244,594,217 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

