bitCNY 1-Day Volume Hits $72.59 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.09 million and $72.59 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00134697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.87 or 0.01639434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00199670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00177957 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00181234 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

