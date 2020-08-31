BitCoin One (BTCONE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $862.83

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. BitCoin One has a market cap of $862.83 and $1.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCoin One has traded 56.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoin One token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00135147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.46 or 0.01643072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00198204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00178581 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00187002 BTC.

About BitCoin One

BitCoin One’s total supply is 13,757,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,757,329 tokens. The official website for BitCoin One is www.bitcoinone.io . BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCoin One Token Trading

BitCoin One can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoin One should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoin One using one of the exchanges listed above.

