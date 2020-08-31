Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Reaches $4.05

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $4.05 or 0.00034543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $589,833.80 and $43,244.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005113 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000610 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001388 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 145,775 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

