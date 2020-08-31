Blue Rock Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,796 STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,796 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 184,146 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STM traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.25. 1,232,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,490. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics NV has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.34.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

