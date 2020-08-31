Blue Rock Advisors LLC Invests $779,000 in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 3.0% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total value of $3,012,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total transaction of $830,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 795,237 shares of company stock valued at $182,342,568. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM traded up $25.83 on Monday, hitting $325.10. 5,353,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,806,345. The company has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,912.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.98. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $325.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

