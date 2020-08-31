BOMB (BOMB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $76,124.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00009789 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $76,124.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00062943 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,760.94 or 1.00473545 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001477 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000848 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00158065 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001153 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002664 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 918,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 918,006 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

