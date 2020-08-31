Brokerages Expect At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.49. At Home Group reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 638.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.19). At Home Group had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOME shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in At Home Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOME stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.11. 3,552,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,810. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.70.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

