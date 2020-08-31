Cardstack (CARD) Price Down 16.3% This Week

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $110,035.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardstack has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cardstack token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, CoinEx, Bilaxy and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00043222 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $703.64 or 0.06048738 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036225 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00017790 BTC.

About Cardstack

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coinsuper, IDEX, Bibox, BitForex, CoinEx and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

