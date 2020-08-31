Consensus (SEN) Price Up 7.3% This Week

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Consensus coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00062843 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,781.95 or 1.00584321 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002917 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000847 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00158016 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001152 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002806 BTC.

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

