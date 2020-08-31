Contrasting JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get JMU Ltd- alerts:

This table compares JMU Ltd- and Zynga’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMU Ltd- $36.46 million 0.58 -$123.24 million N/A N/A Zynga $1.32 billion 7.37 $41.92 million ($0.06) -151.00

Zynga has higher revenue and earnings than JMU Ltd-.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Zynga shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Zynga shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

JMU Ltd- has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynga has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JMU Ltd- and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMU Ltd- N/A N/A N/A Zynga -1.72% -2.06% -1.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for JMU Ltd- and Zynga, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMU Ltd- 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynga 2 3 12 0 2.59

Zynga has a consensus target price of $10.93, suggesting a potential upside of 20.60%. Given Zynga’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zynga is more favorable than JMU Ltd-.

Summary

Zynga beats JMU Ltd- on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JMU Ltd-

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for JMU Ltd- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMU Ltd- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.