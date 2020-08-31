Cream Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 82% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, Cream has traded up 70.2% against the dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $63,210.05 and approximately $14.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00061909 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00744798 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.07 or 0.02173702 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,753.44 or 1.00954038 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00148122 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

