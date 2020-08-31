Crown Price Reaches $0.0759 on Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0759 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu and CryptoBridge. Crown has a market cap of $1.93 million and $3,355.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,632.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.09 or 0.02339005 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00850974 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010976 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000555 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 25,453,323 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Bittrex, YoBit, Braziliex, CryptoBridge and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

