Cryptaur (CPT) One Day Volume Tops $13,082.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $13,082.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00041974 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.74 or 0.05711061 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00035673 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015036 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

