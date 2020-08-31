Cryptoindex.com 100 Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,409.00 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $13.28 million and approximately $19,409.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001830 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00043222 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $703.64 or 0.06048738 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036225 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00017790 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

