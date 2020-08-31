Dai Reaches Market Cap of $450.96 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00008686 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Gatecoin, Bancor Network and Radar Relay. Dai has a total market cap of $450.96 million and $63.02 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dai

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 443,893,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,516,623 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, YoBit, HitBTC, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

