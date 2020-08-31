Datum Trading Up 22.7% This Week (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $138,225.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datum has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00043222 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $703.64 or 0.06048738 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036225 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00017790 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

