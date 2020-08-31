DAV Coin (DAV) Market Capitalization Hits $238,367.37

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $238,367.37 and approximately $303,102.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $50.98, $24.43 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00525823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00061984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,777.35 or 1.01242719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003016 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,906,124 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.43, $32.15, $13.77, $5.60, $24.68, $10.39, $33.94, $20.33, $50.98, $7.50 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

