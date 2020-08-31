DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.65 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $332,065.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005128 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000615 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00032149 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.