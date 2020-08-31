Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Trading Down 0.3%

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.66. Approximately 187,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 207,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVG. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,515,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 194,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $118,000.

