DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) Trading Down 44.4%

DynTek Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNE)’s stock price traded down 44.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10.

DynTek Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYNE)

DynTek, Inc provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions.

