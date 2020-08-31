DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) Trading Down 44.4%

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

DynTek Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNE)’s stock price traded down 44.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10.

DynTek Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYNE)

DynTek, Inc provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for DynTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit