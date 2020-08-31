Edge One Day Trading Volume Hits $349.00 (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, Edge has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Edge token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, Gate.io and Ethfinex. Edge has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $349.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $701.65 or 0.06026659 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036199 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00017032 BTC.

About Edge

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edge’s official website is edge.network/en . Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, Ethfinex, KuCoin, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

