Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) Trading Down 1.3%

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 12,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 23,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.91.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

