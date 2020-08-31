EvenCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $392,666.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $153,239.53 and approximately $392,666.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00079818 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00314286 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002375 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039240 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000356 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 78.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007619 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

