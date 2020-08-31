ExclusiveCoin Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $689,187.46 and $9,857.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000734 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00017740 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

