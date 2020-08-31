Fetch (FET) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch token can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00043222 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.64 or 0.06048738 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036225 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00017790 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch (FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

