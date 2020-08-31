First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.44. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,528,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 65,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter valued at $513,000.

