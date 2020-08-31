Game.com (GTC) Price Down 38.7% Over Last Week

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, HADAX and Gate.io. Over the last week, Game.com has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. Game.com has a total market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $718.57 or 0.06134559 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00017288 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com (GTC) is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official website is game.com . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.