Garlicoin Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $138,598.37 and $59.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 59,586,888 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Nanex, CoinFalcon and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

