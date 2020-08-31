Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.73 and last traded at $83.07. 3,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 5,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF in the second quarter worth $1,282,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF by 183.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF in the second quarter worth $422,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000.

