GoldMining (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) Trading Up 8.3%

GoldMining Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) shares were up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 1,366,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 498,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of GoldMining in a report on Monday, August 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of projects in Brazil, Colombia, the United States, Canada, Peru, and other regions of the Americas. The company controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects. The company also owns a 75% interest in the Rea Uranium Project, located in the Western Athabasca Basin of Alberta, Canada.

