Groupe Gorge (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Trading Down 16.6%

Groupe Gorge SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) shares fell 16.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Groupe Gorge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39.

Groupe Gorgé SA operates in the areas of smart safety systems, protection of high-risk installations, and 3D printing in France and internationally. The company's Smart Safety Systems division develops technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and restricted environments for the defense, maritime, aeronautics, nuclear, energy, transportation, and industrial equipment sectors.

